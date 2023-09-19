Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused Indian government of killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was campaigning for Khalistan, in June this year.

Trudeau said in parliament on Monday that Canadian intelligence agencies have found a “credible” link between his death and the Indian state.

The prime minister said he had raised the issue of Najjar’s killing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent G20 summit in New Delhi.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” he told lawmakers.

“It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies conduct themselves.”

On Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told media that an Indian diplomat, Pavan Kumar Rai, had been expelled over the case.

Mr Nijjar was shot dead in his vehicle by two masked men on June 18 in the busy car park outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, a city in British Colombia.

Meanwhile, India has rejected the claims made by Canadian PM.

“Allegations of government of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” said the Indian Ministry for External Affairs.