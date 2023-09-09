Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and TikTok signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration to promote digital safety in government schools across Pakistan through a multifaceted approach.

The program includes comprehensive training programs and guidelines for teachers, parents, and students that will be covered through, workshops, seminars, webinars, awareness videos etc. to shed light on the legitimate use of social media, associated risks and how to tackle the nuisance affectively and wisely. This partnership is a testament to PTA’s dedication towards safeguarding the interests of the public in the digital realm.

In attendance at this significant event were Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) HafeezurRehman, Director General (WAD), and Director General (S&D) as well as representatives from MoITT; Joint Director Policy & Sector Growth and Director Internet Governance International.