BISE Lahore 11th class results 2025 to be declare today – Check Online

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will declare the intermediate part 1 or class 11th results 2025 today October 15.

The Lahore board’s jurisdiction is currently limited to the districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib and every year thousands of students appear in annual exams.

The Lahore board is known for its fair and transparent examination system, ensuring credibility and trust among students and parents.

The Lahore Board’s Class 11 results play a vital role in shaping a student’s academic journey, marking the start of higher secondary education. These results allow students to assess their abilities and areas for improvement, helping them make informed choices about future subjects and careers.

Good marks in Class 11 boost confidence and create a solid base for Class 12 studies, which are crucial for university admissions and scholarship opportunities.

Lahore Board Class 11th Position Holders 2025

The position holders of class 11th results 2025 will be shared here as soon as they are revealed by the Lahore board.

BISE Lahore Class 11 Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Lahore can check the results using the three different ways.

Through Website

Candidates can check their class 11th results by visiting the official websites of the Lahore Board (https://www.biselahore.com/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800291.

11th Class Results Gazette PDF

The results can also be checked through official gazette, which can be downloaded from official website (https://www.biselahore.com/) or gotten from the board office.