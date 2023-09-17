Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto on his 69th birth anniversary.The PPP Chairman, in his message on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, said that Mir had a brave and bold personality.

He said that the unique style of being affable and mingling with people was the hallmark of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, which Pakistanis continue to remember even today.

“Like Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto will live forever in our hearts,” he added.

Bilawal said that Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s unshakable faith in democracy and his adherence to his ideology and principles are a guiding light for us.—APP