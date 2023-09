Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday formed provincial parliamentary boards for the upcoming general elections scheduled for January next year.

For the purpose of candidate selection in the general elections, Bilawal Bhutto constituted parliamentary boards for each of the country’s four provinces.

These provincial parliamentary boards would be responsible for recommending PPP candidates, and the final decision would rest with Bilawal Bhutto himself.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari issued the notifications regarding the parliamentary boards. For Central Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza , Rana Farooq Saeed, Faisal Saleh Hayat, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Amir Fida Paracha, Tasneem Qureshi, Ghulam Fareed Kathia, Chaudhary Aslam Gill, Aurangzeb Burki and Begum Hussnain were included in the parliamentary board.

For the South, Syed Yusuf Yusuf Raza Gillani, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, Nawabzada Afzal Ahmad Khan, Makhdoom Shahabuddin, Natasah Daultana, Shazia Abid

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Najmuddin Khan, Syed Akhundzada Chattan, Syed Ahmed Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan, Barrister Masood Kausar, Amjad Khan Afridi, Anwar Saifullah, Robina Khalid, Azam Khan Afridi, Begum Shehzadi Salman, Hamayun Khan and Sardar Ali Khan were made part of the parliamentary board.

The Sindh parliamentary board would be comprising Nisar Khoro, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Aajiz Dhamra, Abdul Latif Ansari, Abdul Qadir Patel, Farooq H. Naek, Hariram Kishori Lal, Islamuddin Sheikh, Jam Mehtab Dehr, Jameel Ahmed Soomro. Makhdoom Jameel-ul-Zaman, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Maula Bakhash Chandio, Mian Raza Rabbani, Meer Ijaz Jakhrani, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Murad Ali Shah, Nafeesa Shah and others. Sherry Rehman, Shazia Marri, Nawab Mohammad Yousaf Talpur, Pir Mazharul Haq, Rukhsana Zubairi, Syed Khurshid Shah and Navid Qamar were also part of the Sindh parliamentary board.

Balochistan board consisted of Mir Changez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar, Sir Buland Khan Jogezai, Haji Ali Maddad Jattak, Mir Baz Muhammad Khan Kethran, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Imrani, Sabir Baloch and Ghazala.