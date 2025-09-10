Bilawal Bhutto’s Crying Mockery of journalist goes viral

LAHORE – A video of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is going viral on social media, sparking criticism over his response to a journalist’s question on rising flour prices.

In the clip, a reporter can be heard asking Bilawal about the public’s concerns over the increasing cost of flour. Instead of addressing the issue, PPP scion is seen mimicking the reporter’s tone and gestures, laughing off the question before walking away.

The incident has triggered a strong reaction from journalists and the public alike, with many calling it a display of insensitivity toward one of the country’s most pressing economic problems.

Social media users say that rather than making light of the situation, leaders should present solutions to ease the burden on citizens.

Critics even label Bilawals act a worrying disconnect between the political elite and the struggles of masses, raising serious questions about leadership accountability.