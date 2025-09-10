Austerity begins at top

IN a rare but commendable move, Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has cleared the final legal obstacle to ending the era of lavish state-funded lifestyles for former presidents.

This decision, backed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s leftist government, is not just a symbolic gesture—it is a practical and principled response to the country’s ongoing economic crisis. By repealing the 1986 law that granted former heads of state extravagant privileges including mansions, luxury vehicles, unlimited fuel, bodyguards and state-funded secretarial staff, Sri Lanka has signaled that no office, however exalted, is above the need for national sacrifice.

It is a precedent worth emulating in countries such as ours. Pakistan, too, is grappling with a tough economic situation. The burden of austerity, however, is often unfairly shouldered by the common man. From rising electricity bills to indirect taxes on essentials, ordinary citizens are asked to do more with less. Meanwhile, the perks and privileges extended to top offices—including retired officials—remain largely untouched. Lavish pensions, lifelong security, multiple official residences and excessive protocol drain the national exchequer. In fact, some of these entitlements are so generous that they are the stuff of envy for regular government employees, many of whom continue to struggle for a mere inflation-adjusted raise.The devastating flood situation currently unfolding in different parts of Pakistan further underscores the urgency for fiscal prudence. Natural disasters amplify the already immense pressure on limited public resources. It is morally indefensible that, while ordinary citizens wade through floodwaters and inflation, the elite continue to be cushioned by state-funded luxuries. Sri Lanka’s decision is a reminder that real reforms begins at the top. When the ruling class leads by example, it sends a powerful message that sacrifice is shared and equitable. It restores public trust and redirects critical funds to sectors that truly matter—health, education, disaster response and poverty alleviation. It is high time Pakistan follows suit. A thorough review of the privileges enjoyed by the highest offices, both during and after tenure, is long overdue. Austerity should not be a policy selectively applied to the powerless. Let this moment serve as a call to action: to trim the fat from the top, to prioritize the welfare of the many over the comfort of the few and to rebuild a governance culture rooted in responsibility, fairness and empathy.