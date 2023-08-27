Kohat Police arrested three members of a bike lifter gang on Sunday. According to media reports, the suspects were identified as Majid Shah, Naveed Khan, and Aurangzeb. They were arrested along with four stolen motorcycles. The arrests were made following a crackdown by police in the JangalKhel area of Kohat.

The suspects have confessed to their involvement in the theft of motorcycles. They are being questioned by police. A case has been registered against them in the JangalKhel Police Station. Police said that the suspects are part of a larger gang that is involved in the theft of motorcycles in Kohat and surrounding areas.—APP