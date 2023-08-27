A delegation of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council led by the Chairman Council (NAEAC) Professor Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sai will visit the Agricultural College from August 28 to 30, 2023 in Baluchistan Agricultural College Quetta, on behalf of Higher Education Commission Islamabad.

The purpose of the visit is to take stock of educational and research activities in different departments of Baluchistan Agricultural College Quetta.

The delegation includes Professor Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Professor Dr. Shahjan Shabir Ahmad Rana, Professor Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Professor Dr. Zafra Lahi Gondal, Professor Dr. Badr Naseem Siddiqui, Professor Dr. Rai Mohammad Amir, Dr. Arif Shah Kakar. Secretary Council, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar and Mr. Muhammad Afzal as members of coordination of the Council.

The delegation will take the lead in various research activities carried out in the college in the last two years and will submit its report to the Accreditation Council. Prof. Aslam Khan Niazi, Principal Agriculture College Quetta, the members of the administration and academic staff welcomed the delegation. They said that the visit would help in further improving the quality of education of the college and giving it the status of a university.