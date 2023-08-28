ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received over 13,000 complaints from consumers of different cellular companies and telecom operators in July 2023.

Data shared by the federal authority shows the companies resolved 12,222 out of total 13,459 complaints with 1,237 standing unresolved.

Majority of the complaints were filed by the subscribers of the cellular companies while others were lodged against Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during the said period.

PTA statistics show 5,785 complaints were lodged by the Jazz customers, out of which 5397 were resolved.

Further, 2,241 complaints were received against Telenor, out of which 2,030 were wrapped up after resolution of customers’ issues.

Complaints filed against Zong stood at 3,156, out of which 2,791 were resolved. A total of 1,641 complaints were received against Ufone.