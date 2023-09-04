Pakistan Women completed a historic whitewash over South Africa Women by defeating the visitors by six runs in the third T20I at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Monday evening.

Pakistan has become the first Asian country to complete a whitewash over South Africa at home.

The South African captain, Laura Wolvaardt, won the toss and opted to field first.

After completing two chases thus far, Pakistan was put into bat first for the first time this series. Pakistan had a steady start, scoring 41 in the powerplay, with both Shawaal Zulfiqar and Sidra Amin contributing to the scorecard.

Even after the partnership was broken by Nonkululeko Mlaba, who got Shawaal out, the Pakistani scorecard did not stutter for long.

A 49-run partnership between Sidra and Bismah Maroof, and then another 49-run-partnership between Bismah and Nida Dar ensured that Pakistan got to 150.

Considering that the hosts had chased 151 twice in the series, defending the same score felt like a big ask, especially considering the batting prowess of the visiting side.

A magnificent 72 by Laura allowed South Africa to remain in the game till the last over. However, the South African captain’s efforts were not matched by other batters that came to the crease.

The second-highest score on the South African batting was 20*, coming off Nadine de Klerk’s bat.

The left-arm spin duo of Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal, who have had much success throughout the series, proved too heavy an ask for the South African batters.

With two wickets each to their name, Nashra and Sadia made sure that 151 remained out of the reach of visitors.

With the T20I series comfortably completed in favour of the hosts, all eyes will now be on the ODI series.

The first ODI will be played on 8 September 2023 at 3:30 pm (PST).

Scores in brief:

Pakistan win by 6 runs.

Pakistan: 150-5 in 20 overs (Sidra Amin 39, Bismah Maroof 39; Tumi Sekhukhune 2-24)

South African: 144-5 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 72, Nashra Sundhu 2-16, Sadia Iqbal 2-25)

Player of the match: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Player of the series: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)