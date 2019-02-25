Banks to start receiving Hajj applications from today

Islamabad

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will start receiving Hajj applications under the government scheme from Monday, February 25. Applicants would be able to submit their forms to 14 designated banks until March 6. The computerised balloting will be held on March 8. According to the Hajj policy released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, nearly, 184,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year.

Hajj Policy 2019

Earlier, the government had released a memo listing the 27 important features of the Hajj Policy 2019. They are as follows:

1. Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan is 179,210 + 5,000.

2. Government Hajj Scheme 2019 shall be implemented through the government and private Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) with a 60:40 ratio.

3. The additional quota of 5,000 will be allotted to newly-enrolled, non-quota-holding companies.

4. There shall be no free Hajj.

5. The Hajj dues for Hajj 2019 under the Government Hajj Scheme will be Rs436,975 and Rs426,975 for North (which includes Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, and Rahim Yar Khan) and South (which comprises Karachi, Quetta, and Sukkur), respectively. Qurbani charges will be Rs19,451 (optional).

6. Hajj dues for infants (born after 15-09-2017 (or September 15, 2017)) under Government Hajj Scheme will be Rs12,910 and Rs11,910 for North and South, respectively.

7. International Machine Readable Pakistani Passport (IMRPP) valid up to 10-02-2020 (or February 2, 2020) and a valid CNIC will be required for submission of the Hajj application in the banks.

8. Applications under the Government Hajj Scheme will be received in fourteen (14) designated banks — which include Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank, Bank Al-Falah.—INP

