Punjab government has signed two different agreements with the government in Chinese province of Ningxia, declaring two cities of Punjab and two cities of Ningxia as ‘sister cities’.

As per the agreement Punjab’s city Bahawalpur and Chinese city Wusong have been declared sister cities.

Moreover, Punjab’s Sahiwal and Chinese city of Zhongwei have also been declared as sister cities. The documents of the agreement to grant the status of Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Wusong, Zhongwei as sister cities were signed at a ceremony in Ningxia in presence of Punjab Chief Minister MohsinNaqvi.

On behalf of the Punjab Government, Minister for Industry and Agriculture SM Tanveer signed the Sister Cities Agreements.—NNI