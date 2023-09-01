An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued directives to keep human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir in a women’s police station in the capital city until her bail hearing tomorrow just moments after deciding a two-week judicial remand in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail in a terror case.

Imaan and former lawmaker Ali Wazir were arrested on August 20 for alleged sedition, two days after a Pashtun Tahaffuz Move­ ment (PTM) public meeting in Islamabad. On the expiry of her physical remand on Friday, she was produced before the court of Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain. Her lawyer Zainab Janjua, public prosecutor Raja Naveed, and her mother Shireen Mazari were also present in court for the terror case. At the offset of the hearing, the police requested the court to send Imaan on judicial remand to jail, at which Judge Zulqarnain asked about the current status of the case.