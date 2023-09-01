An anti-terrorism court on Friday dismissed former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s application for interim bail and exemption for the court appearance.

The court dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman’s interim bail in two cases registered against him at the Kahna police station over a no-show.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

Qureshi’s counsel Ali Bukhari had filed two different pleas seeking a day exemption from court appearance and a summon notice for his client as currently he is in jail in a cypher case. He had also moved the court to extend Qureshi’s interim bail.

During the hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to reject Qureshi’s bail application. Bukhari advocated that his client was “not absent intentionally, but he has been sent to jail on court orders”.