Asif bags IBSF World Snooker Championship title

Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif has won the IBSF World Snooker Championship (amateur), beating Jefrey Roda of Philippines 8-5 in the final on Saturday.

This is Asif’s second IBSF World title. He won the same title in 2012 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The country’s number one cueist, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, kept the momentum in the final as well to outclass his opponent. Asif won the first three frames to take an early lead of 3-0 with frame scores of 68-35, 88-00 and 69-1. Roda then made a comeback but couldn’t overcome Asif’s lead.