Asian markets mostly down

Hong Kong

Most Asian markets retreated Tuesday as investors awaited fresh developments in the China-US trade talks, though Shanghai ended sharply higher as China unveiled massive tax cuts to support the stuttering economy.

Wall Street provided a negative lead as optimism that the world’s top two economies are heading for a tariffs deal was replaced by a need for clarity on any agreement.

Shares have enjoyed a blockbuster start to the year so far, but “trade optimism could only take the stock market so far”, said OANDA senior market analyst Alfonso Esparza.

“High-level talks between the two largest economies have been ongoing and although they appear close to bearing fruit, the fact remains that the optimism has already been priced in,” he added. “Details on the agreement will be needed to unlock gains.”

Tokyo ended 0.4 percent lower, Sydney eased 0.3 percent, Singapore and Seoul were each 0.5 percent off and Taipei dropped 0.4 percent. Manila and Bangkok were also down.

But Shanghai jumped 0.9 percent while Hong Kong inched up after China announced hundreds of billions of dollars worth of tax cuts for firms to stimulate the economy.

Beijing will also increase spending, with the targeted fiscal deficit set to increase to 2.8 percent of GDP, from 2.6 percent last year, while the National People’s Congress is expected to pass laws next week regulating foreign investment in a move that could help ease US trade tensions.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp