Asia Cup: Bangladesh put Pakistan in to bat first after winning Toss in Dubai Clash

DUBAI – Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali chose to field first in do-or-die Super Four showdown with Pakistan at ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025. With a spot in Sunday’s blockbuster final against India on the line, every ball in this clash promises drama.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (c & wk), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

In 25 past T20I encounters, Men in Green outclassed Tigers with 20 wins, while Bangladesh managed just five. This year, the pendulum has swung wildly, Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in Lahore, only for the Tigers to bite back 2-1 in Mirpur. Tonight, there’s no room for mistakes.

Sahibzada Farhan is Pakistan’s shining star with 156 runs, the tournament’s top scorer, but rest of the batting has crumbled under pressure. Fakhar Zaman is desperate for a big knock, Saim Ayub has three ducks in five games, and skipper Salman Ali Agha is averaging just 11. Still, the bowling attack — Shaheen Afridi’s fire, Haris Rauf’s pace, and Abrar Ahmed’s guile keeps Pakistan dangerous.

Missing injured leader Liton Das, the Tigers are banking on Mustafizur Rahman’s magic and Rishad Hossain’s spin, while the batting charge rests with Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, and Jaker Ali.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha fired up his camp before the match: “Nawaz is gifted, Talat is reliable, and Abrar is our clutch man. And our fielding coach Shane McDermott? He’s our rock star!”

This is not just another match. It’s Pakistan fighting for a dream final against India and Bangladesh fighting for history.

More Updates to follow…