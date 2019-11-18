Army supporting elected govt: Ghafoor Says Prime Minister, COAS hold meeting as and when required

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Director General Inter Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Monday said that Army was supporting the democratically elected government as per constitution and there will be no let up in this as that’s must for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, General Asif Ghafoor rejected all social media based speculations that there is some lack of understanding or consensus on various issues between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said that all such gossips are baseless and there is absolutely nothing of the sort.

The DG ISPR further said that both the dignitaries are in regular touch with each other, adding that meetings take place as and when required but every meeting is not covered in media.

To another question, Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, said, “There have been meetings and telephone calls between the two during the period between the last two meetings covered by the media.”