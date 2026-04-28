Appoint PTA Tribunal member or appear in person, IHC directs PM

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure the appointment of a finance member to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Tribunal by May 18, warning that failure to do so would require his personal appearance before the court.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directive while hearing a case regarding the non-appointment of the tribunal’s finance member. The court summoned the prime minister, instructing that he appear in person on May 18 if the position remains unfilled.

During the proceedings, the judge remarked that the prime minister should explain the reasons behind the delay in appointing the finance member if the matter is not resolved within the given timeframe.

An assistant attorney general informed the court that a retired judge had been appointed as a tribunal member. In response, Justice Kayani expressed criticism, stating that retired judges had contributed to worsening the situation and often showed a preference for joining tribunals.

The judge further remarked on the growing trend of retired judges taking up positions in various tribunals, questioning the rationale behind such appointments.

The court reiterated that the finance member must be appointed by May 18, emphasizing that failure to comply would require the prime minister to personally appear and justify the delay.