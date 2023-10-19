The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the custodial killing of a youth in Poonch district and demanded an impartial probe into the tragic incident.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the victim Ulfat Hussain was killed in police custody at Surankot Police Station a few days ago.

The spokesman while demanding an independent and impartial probe into the killing said that such incidents cannot be condoned on any ground whatsoever.

Meanwhile, posters carrying the message of jailed senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah have once again appeared in Sopore and adjoining areas. The message read that Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other Hurriyat leaders would continue their struggle for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and would never submit to India’s machinations. “My heart throbs in unison with the hearts of Kashmiri people,” the posters read.—KMS