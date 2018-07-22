APHC concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees

Shut on 1st anniversary of martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference expressing concern over the deteriorating health condition of illegally detained Kashmiris has said that detainees are being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture in jails.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri prisoners in jails were denied basic facilities and non-provision of medical care and hygienic food was taking a heavy toll on their health. It said that the authorities of Kot Bhalwal Jail were responsible for the death of late Ghulam Hassan Malik alias Noor Khan as no proper and specific treatment was provided to him. The APHC appealed to the international human rights organizations to conduct visits of the jails of occupied Kashmir and India to take stock of the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, presiding over a party meeting in Srinagar, today, said that Muslim Conference was committed to the resolution passed on 19th July in 1947 by its founding fathers that called for accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Beerwah town and its adjoining areas in Budgam district, today, on the first martyrdom anniversary of a youth, Tanver Ahmed Wani. Tanver was killed in the indiscriminate firing of Indian troops on peaceful protesters in the main market Beerwah on this day, last year.

The residents of Watapora area of Bandipora district told media that the troops abused people, vandalized residential houses and thrashed several youth during a cordon and search operation, today.

On the other hand, after failing to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle through use of bullets, pellets and teargas shells, Indian police are now applying another tactic to identify and harass the people participating in peaceful anti-India demonstrations in the territory. Under the new tactic, the police personnel will use body cameras to shoot videos during anti-India protests and later use the same to identify and arrest the demonstrators. At least two Indian troops were reportedly injured in an attack at Bumzoo in Mattan area of Islamabad district, today.—KMS

