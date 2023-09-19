The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders, Hassan Bana and Altaf Ahmed Butt, have said that the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada by the Indian agencies has exposed India’s involve-ment in state-sponsored terrorism in other countries.

The APHC-AJK leaders welcomed the statement of Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau regarding India’s involvement in the brutal assassination of the Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed by unidentified persons on June 18, this year. Canada has expelled India’s top diplomat from the country, in protest, and has taken up the matter with the US President, Joe Biden, as well.

Justin Trudeau while speaking at the House of Commons in Ottawa said that Canadian security agencies had been actively pursuing credible a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Hassan Bana speaking at an event on the sidelines of the ongoing 54th Session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva said there is a long-list of Indian crimes from Kashmir to Canada. He said, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was known for his advocacy for the creation of Khalistan, an independent homeland for Sikhs, and killing him is an unforgiveable crime.

He lauded the efforts and courage of Justin Trudeau and said the Kashmiri people are also seeking the reopening and investigation of the killings by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in general, and the massacre of Sikhs in Chittisinghpura area of Islamabad district.—KMS