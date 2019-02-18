Anti-polio drive kicks-off

A nine-day anti-polio campaign to eradicate this crippling disease of Polio started on Monday in one hundred six Union Councils (UCs) of Karachi.

During the campaign more than 1.5 million children of aged up to five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine while for the first time injections of polio vaccine would also be given to over 1.48 million children.

