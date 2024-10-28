AGL37.3▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)AIRLINK137.02▲ 3 (0.02%)BOP5.58▲ 0.05 (0.01%)CNERGY3.84▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL7.95▲ 0.13 (0.02%)DFML44.72▲ 0.71 (0.02%)DGKC87.9▲ 0.87 (0.01%)FCCL33.67▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)FFBL63.5▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL10.58▲ 0.57 (0.06%)HUBC104.75▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL14▼ -0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.5▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM8.12▲ 0.43 (0.06%)MLCF38▲ 0.11 (0.00%)NBP67.5▼ -0.07 (0.00%)OGDC177.65▲ 2.05 (0.01%)PAEL25.5▲ 0.53 (0.02%)PIBTL5.87▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)PPL141.5▲ 5.33 (0.04%)PRL23.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC15.95▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)SEARL66.6▲ 0.88 (0.01%)TELE7.15▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL35.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TPLP7.67▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TREET14.4▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG49.15▲ 1.04 (0.02%)UNITY25.57▲ 0.26 (0.01%)WTL1.27▲ 0 (0.00%)

Anti Polio Campaign Of Varied Duration Begins Across Pakistan Today
ISLAMABAD- Anti-polio vaccination campaign of varied duration begins across the country on Monday.

During the campaign, children up to five years age will be administered anti-Polio vaccine drops to protect them from crippling disease.

Special teams of health department will go door to door to ensure that every child receives vaccine drops.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government  announced a new geotagging initiative for mobile populations as part of an anti-polio campaign starting from today.

Special vaccination teams will be stationed at key entry and transit points across Punjab to ensure that children in transit are immunized.

Over 23 million children under the age of five will be targeted in this campaign.

More than 4800  permanent teams and 2600 transit teams have been formed to administer vaccines throughout the province.

