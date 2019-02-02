ANF foils bid to smuggle drugs

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled bid to smuggle drugs to Abu Dubai and Doha and arrested two accused from Islamabad International Airport here on Friday.

On a tip-off, the ANF launched a special drive and arrested Khaista Rehman resident of District Noshera who was proceeding to Abu Dubai by Flight No.EY-232 and recovered 1360 grams Ice heroin from him which was tactfully concealed in bottles.

Meanwhile ANF arrested another man Sajid Ullah of district Karak who was travelling to Doha by flight no.QR-633 and traced 70 heroin-capsules placed in his abdomen, official sources in the ANF told APP. The ANF registered two separate cases against them and started investigation.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp