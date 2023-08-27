Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to call next meeting of its Central Executive Committee in Lahore next month to further deliberate on matter of general elections in the country on Saturday.

Sources privy to the development told that PPP CEC summit will be held next month in September which will be attended by the top leadership of the party including former president Asif Ali Zardari, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leadership.

In its CEC meeting held in Karachi recently, the PPP formed a 5-member committee comprising Syed Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Faisal KarimKundi, and two others on early polls. The PPP 5-member committee will hold a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday.