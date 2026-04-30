Amid hurdles, Pakistan stands firm to restore global peace

THE ongoing vicissitudes in the US-Iran negotiations, despite Pakistan’s pivotal role as global peacemaker, indicate that Washington and Tehran will need time to finalize a deal framework and mend fences. Diplomatic efforts are still underway to hold a second round of Islamabad peace talks to mend the fences between Washington and Tehran. In this regard, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership is poised to play its pivotal role in restoring global peace and stability.

Pakistan’s military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have engaged in separate diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace in the Middle East. Their shuttle diplomacy includes visits to key regional players like Iran, reflecting Pakistan’s proactive role in mediating regional tensions. These engagements underscore a shared goal of regional stability and de-escalation amid ongoing conflicts. The initiative highlights Pakistan’s strategic outreach beyond traditional alliances. This month, Premier Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a four-day tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye to build regional consensus and secure support for the peace process.

The dialogue could foster regional stability, reduce military tensions and open avenues for economic cooperation. Additionally, success would validate Pakistan’s quiet diplomacy and strategic neutrality, boosting its credibility on global platforms. Long-term benefits include improved bilateral relations, potential peace dividends and increased foreign investment. The dialogues under both covert and overt peace diplomacy are aimed at preventing further escalation in the Middle East and South Asia.

A successful outcome, like a complete ceasefire, may directly contribute to regional stability and reduce the risk of war. In this regard, a lasting peace agreement will boost the domestic economy by stabilizing the border regions, which can attract international investors and encourage regional investment. Pakistan is strengthening ties with global leaders by positioning itself as a leader in international diplomacy. Both sides are reviewing and exchanging proposals.

As for the ongoing dialogue, dynamics, a durable US-Iran deal with Pakistan’s prompt diplomatic support and mediation is likely to go through a three stage deliberation process, which includes a framework of gradual incrementalism, balanced pragmatism and strategic realism. Gradual incrementalism: Negotiations are focusing on a step by step approach rather than a comprehensive, immediate deal with proposal including Iranian enrichment reductions in exchange for US’ sanctions relief. Balanced pragmatism: Both sides have expressed to pursue a mediatory diplomatic role, with Iran’s focusing on actionable guarantees and the US exploring a transactional approach. Strategic realism: Iranian strategy heavily emphasizes deterrence and domestic strength to combat the US exerted maximum pressure. While the Trump’s White House seeks to achieve a less dysfunctional regional order through direct negotiations over ideologically-driven intervention.

Needless to say, as Iran is focused on defending its strategic interests, which include unfreezing its assets, preventing Israeli attack on Lebanon, preserving its right to peaceful nuclear energy and resolving issues to the Strait of Hormuz, including its sovereignty, the US is focused on preventing nuclear weaponization, ensuring regional security guarantees to its allies, maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, curbing Iran’s missile programme and securing the release of its nationals. Moreover, Iran is demanding significant sanctions relief and the release of approximately $2 billion in frozen assets. Tehran has linked a final deal to a broader ceasefire in Lebanon and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Further, Iran’s logical stance holds that as a signatory to the NPT, it has an inalienable right to peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Following a tense first round of negotiations held on April 11-12, 2026, the upcoming second round of Islamabad peace talks between Washington and Tehran will be focused on establishing key modalities to de-escalate the conflict and secure a lasting ceasefire by exploring core modalities such probable restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme, regional sovereignty concerns and compensation for past actions. While progress remains cautious, key issues include Iran’s push for a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East—supported by Egypt and Saudi Arabia but opposed by Israel. A breakthrough on verification mechanisms, sanctions relief and confidence-building measures may be discussed, though major disagreements persist.

But a trust-deficit between the US and Iran is the main stumbling block in the way of peaceful negotiations. Pakistan is playing a responsible role as mediator without taking side with any party. Islamabad peace effort is ‘’ reaffirmation of its historical experience of leveraging its crossroads geopolitical advantage’’ to mend the fences between Washington and Beijing in the 1970’s.Nonetheless, Trump’s latest move to cancel the visit of American delegation sends a message of confusion and unpredictability.

Amid hurdles, Pakistan is determined to extending its indefatigable struggle for de-escalation and sustainable agreement between the US and Iran. The success hinges on mutual trust, clear commitments and sustained diplomatic engagement. If productive, these talks could reshape regional stability and ease long-standing tensions. President Donald Trump has indicated he may attend peace talks in Islamabad if a final agreement between the US and Iran is reached there, signaling strong diplomatic support for Pakistan. According to the BBC, a successful visit by a US President to Islamabad to sign a major international peace deal would significantly elevate Pakistan’s diplomatic status. The BBC also views that the proactive role of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership in mediating between Washington and Tehran has increased its credibility, with some analysts suggesting it boosts Pakistan’s image as a “sincere player with ‘skin in the game’.

Today, as a “Global Peacemaker’’, Islamabad’s peace effort demonstrate Pakistan’s unique ability to connect rival powers by leveraging its strategic depth and ties with the US, Iran, Saudi Arabia and China. The mediation transcends Pakistan’s global image beyond a middle, nuclear power. To conclude, to defuse a 47-year legacy of their hostilities, both Washington and Tehran must display the best possible accommodation and space that can only come through diplomatic pragmatism, not through egoist pursuits.

—The writer, based in Pakistan, an independent IR & International Law analyst, also a Peace and Conflict Studies expert, is member of the European Consortium of Political Research, including Washington Foreign Law Society/American Society of International Law.

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