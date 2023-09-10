PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday it may be the case that his party’s allies in the erstwhile Pakistan Democratic Movement-led ruling coalition were “scared” and “running away from elections”.

“I have been telling my allies for the past 18 months that if you get scared, you die. “Unfortunately, the rest of our political allies have been scared. They are afraid. They run away from by-elections and local government elections, and maybe, they now want to run away from general elections,” he said while addressing the public at the inauguration ceremony of Hussainabad Water Filtration Plant in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto, praised the people of Hyderabad, especially former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. He mentioned that during the no-confidence motion in Islamabad, he observed that those aspiring to become the prime minister were trailing behind, but SharjeelMemon was at the forefront.

He further stated that if that individual lost the premiership, it was due to the hard work and dedication of the party workers and leaders of the People’s Party who are present on this stage with me.

According to details, former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro, and former provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, and Nisar Khoro were present in the ceremony marking the official launch of the MGD 6 water filter plant.

The MGD 6 water filter plant, with a daily capacity of six million gallons, is poised to provide clean and safe drinking water to an estimated population of 200,000 residents residing in the Latifabad and Hussainabad areas of Hyderabad. This initiative is a critical step towards improving public health and enhancing the overall quality of life in these regions.

During the inauguration, Bilawal Bhutto received a comprehensive project briefing from Managing Director Vasa, underlining the significance of this infrastructure development for Hyderabad’s future.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic reception from the local community and workers, who warmly welcomed Bilawal Bhutto at the Wahdat Colony Agricultural Complex in Hyderabad, where flowers were showered as a gesture of appreciation for his efforts to enhance water accessibility and improve living conditions in the city.