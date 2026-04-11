AJK PM pays glowing tribute to late Zahid Malik, highlights Kashmiris’ plight during visit to Pakistan Observer

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Mr Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, on Friday visited offices of the Daily Pakistan Observer and paid rich tributes to the late Zahid Malik lauding his lifelong commitment to the Kashmir cause and principled journalism.

The AJK premier during his meeting with President of Pakistan Observer, Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik and Managing Director (MD) of OTV, Mr Omar Zahid Malik discussed media’s role in highlighting regional issues, particularly the ongoing situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Prime Minister acknowledged the newspaper’s consistent efforts in promoting fair, balanced and responsible journalism.

He paid homage to the newspaper’s Founder Editor-in-Chief, Zahid Malik, describing him as “a soldier of Islam and a fearless champion of the Kashmir cause.”

He said Zahid Malik dedicated his life to projecting the voice of the oppressed Kashmiris at a time when international attention remained limited. “Through his pen and platform, he exposed the real face of the Indian aggression, documented human rights violations, and kept the Kashmir issue alive in national and global discourse,” the premier remarked.

The AJK Prime Minister noted that Zahid Malik’s services went far beyond journalism. He founded the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) to promote the ideology of Pakistan among youth, compiled the religious work Mazameen-e-Quran, and actively advocated Pakistan’s peaceful nuclear programme. He also established the Pakistan-China friendship initiative “101 Friends of China,” strengthening intellectual and diplomatic ties.

However, the prime minister emphasized that Zahid Malik’s most enduring legacy remained his unwavering support for the Kashmiri people. “He stood shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination, raising his voice against oppression at every forum,” he said. The premier recalled that Zahid Malik’s contributions were widely acknowledged by successive AJK leaders, including Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan, Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, Sardar Ibrahim Khan and others, who regarded him as a steadfast advocate of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Condemning the ongoing Indian actions in IIOJK, the Prime Minister said the people of Kashmir continue to endure grave hardships under military occupation. He referred to restrictions on civil liberties, prolonged curfews, communication blackouts, and human rights abuses, stating that “an entire generation of Kashmiris has grown up under fear, uncertainty and denial of basic freedoms.”

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to carrying forward the Kashmir cause with renewed vigour, pledging to highlight the issue at every diplomatic and political forum. “The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain. Their struggle for the right to self-determination, as recognized by international resolutions, will continue to receive our full support,” he asserted.

Earlier, Gauhar Zahid Malik welcomed the AJK Prime Minister and congratulated him on assuming the office. He expressed confidence that Faisal Mumtaz Rathore would follow in the footsteps of his predecessors and work tirelessly to safeguard the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The visit concluded with a renewed resolve to strengthen the role of responsible media in advocating justice, peace and the fundamental rights of oppressed communities, particularly in Kashmir.