PM&DC to act against faculty, institution if found guilty in medical student tragic death

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has warned strict action against any faculty members or the institution if found responsible in connection with the tragic death of a 3rd-year medical student, Fahmeeda Laghari, at Muhammad Medical College, Mirpurkhas.

Expressing deep sorrow and grave concern over the incident, PM&DC President Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj on Friday strongly condemned the circumstances surrounding the student’s death, particularly in light of serious allegations of harassment. He termed the loss of a young medical student under such distressing conditions as deeply alarming and unacceptable.

In an official statement issued on Friday, Prof. Taj welcomed the inquiry initiated by the Government of Sindh and emphasized that the investigation must be comprehensive and transparent. He stressed that the findings should be shared with the PM&DC to enable further regulatory action where necessary.

Highlighting the council’s zero-tolerance policy towards harassment, he recalled that PM&DC had already issued strict directives last year to all medical and dental colleges to establish functional anti-harassment committees. These bodies, he said, are meant to ensure timely redressal of complaints and to safeguard the mental well-being of students and faculty. The PM&DC has also consistently advised students that if their grievances are not addressed at the institutional level, they may directly approach the council’s Harassment Committee for appropriate action. Prof. Taj made it clear that failure to implement these directives or to provide a safe academic environment would constitute a serious violation of PM&DC regulations. “The constitution of harassment committees in medical and dental institutions is not a mere formality but a critical safeguard for students. Any negligence in this regard will invite strict regulatory action,” he warned. He further revealed that the council has sought complete records related to the case, including the circumstances of the incident, detailed findings of inquiry committees formed by both the institution and the provincial government, and the remedial measures taken so far. Upon receipt, the matter will be referred to the PM&DC’s disciplinary committee for appropriate action against those found responsible.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the PM&DC called upon all medical institutions across the country to strictly adhere to ethical standards and regulatory directives to prevent such tragic incidents in the future. Reiterating the council’s commitment, Prof. Taj stated that ensuring the safety, dignity, and mental well-being of students remains a top priority. “All medical and dental institutions are obligated to provide a safe, respectful, and supportive academic environment. No compromise will be tolerated on this fundamental responsibility,” he asserted.