Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday decided to install Electronic gates (E-gates) at airports across Pakistan.

Following the decision to install E-gates, PCAA has reportedly initiated the first phase of the E-gate project in the three major international airports including Islamabad, Allama Iqbal, and Jinnah International Airport.

This project will be completed under the supervision of the Aviation Secretary and the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Sources indicate that suggestions have also been obtained from different national institutions including the National Database and Registration Authority, Federal Investigation Agency passports and FIA immigration – related to the E-gate project.

Meanwhile, after board’s approval, tenders will be sought for E-gate project.

The installation of E-gates will eliminate the hassle of the travelers as they don’t need to wait in que to get boarding pass and can obtain their boarding cards through the E-gate by scanning their passport and ticket.