Pakistan has slammed the indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that left over 200 Palestinians martyred, saying the complete blockade of the besieged territory is tantamount to genocide of the indigenous people.

“We also condemn the siege of Gaza which is very unfortunate […] that they have no water, health facility and food which is creating a major humanitarian crisis that can be equated with genocide,” Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbasi Jillani said on Sunday.

The foreign minister was addressing the media at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

The statement comes amid the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza with a complete blockade imposed by Israel in response to a surprise Hamas attack on Israeli cities.

“[…] this is genocide being committed by Israel against poor people of Palestine. There is no doubt that Israel has committed aggression,” the foreign minister said while referring to the situation in the besieged territory.

FM Jillani also urged Israel to respect the international law and UN resolutions on Palestine which recognised their right to self-determination

The foreign minister said the ongoing Hamas-Israel war is a result of seven decades of illegal occupation of the Palestinians territories by Israeli forces.

“Any attempt to equate Israel that is aggressor with that of Palestinian struggle is unacceptable for Pakistan. Pakistan would demand that Palestinian right to self-determination must be respected,” he added.

The FM said occupied Palestinian territories must be vacated in line with the UN resolutions on a two-state solution. “Separate state status should be accepted not only by Israel but by the international community with pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital this is a consistent position of Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan was also in touch with UN and international aid agencies to provide aid immediate humanitarian aid for the besieged people of Gaza.

‘Situation is catastrophic’ Israeli troops prepared on Sunday for a ground assault on Gaza Strip as the country has vowed to annihilate the Hamas fighters in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed through Israeli towns eight days ago.