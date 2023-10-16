KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 206,900 here on Monday, October 16, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 177,390 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 189,657
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 178,240
|PKR 162,606
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,824
|PKR 16,261
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.