SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday stressed the need for fully exploiting the vast potential and investments in Africa, a 4$ trillion market, for sustainable socio-economic development of Pakistan. Chairing a round table conference on ‘Vast Potentials of Africa and Pakistan’, he said recognizing Africa’s potential for exponential growth in the mining sector as a result of the global energy transition, he anticipated an influx of foreign investment within the continent which holds an estimated 30 percent of the planet’s mineral reserves.—APP