Afghan officials continue to harass Pakistani diplomats

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Afghanistan intelligence personnel, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), has been harassing Pakistani diplomats for the ninth consecutive day in |Kabul.

According to diplomatic sources, Afghan intelligence agency officials harassing diplomats on their way home. Afghan security officials vehicles, without bearing a registration number plate, hit the vehicles of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul and harassed the diplomatic officials.

The diplomatic sources maintained that the Afghan intelligence officials followed the Pakistani diplomats and hit their vehicle deliberately which damaged the vehicles of Pakistani embassy.

Earlier, despite of Afghan Foreign Ministry’s assurance to Pakistan that it would sort out the issue of Pakistani diplomats’ harassment in Afghanistan, frequent reports have emerged that Afghanistan intelligence service’s officials are still harassing Pakistani embassy personnel in Kabul and its sub-missions.

The consular section of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul is closed for the second day and consequently no visas are being issued.

Pakistan has taken up the matter with the Afghanistan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs; however it appears that foreign ministry officials are helpless in front of Afghan secret agency as no action could be taken to stop those officials.