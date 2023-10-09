Afghan immigrants in Iran claim that the Iranian military has intensified the process of expelling Afghan immigrants from the country.

According to immigrants, some Iranian citizens attacked the houses of Afghan immigrants in various cities and beat some of them.

“The situation of the Afghan immigrants is dire since yesterday. The people of Iran started demonstrations,” said Abdullah Salangi, an Afghan immigrant.

“We are very being harassed in every way, at home, at work, in the bakery, and outside,” said Mohammadullah, another Afghan immigrant.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, asked the Iranian authorities to prevent the mistreatment of Afghan immigrants in Iran.

“We shared this issue with the government officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Iran, and asked them to prevent riots against Afghan immigrants,” Mujahid said.

In a letter to TOLOnews, the Iranian Embassy in Kabul refused these allegations, although earlier Iran’s Interior Minister had informed Iranian media that illegal Afghan immigrants should return to their country.

“Deporting Afghan immigrants from Iran will cause various problems. In this regard, there is a need to plan programs to organize undocumented immigrants in Iran,” said Mohammad Khan Talibi, an activist of immigrants affairs.

