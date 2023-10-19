ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital suspended arrest warrants issued for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana cases.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir ordered Sharif to appear before court by October 24, warning that warrants will be restored in case of no show-up.

The former three-time premier had filed a petition seeking an order to bar authorities from arresting him as he has planned to return to Pakistan on October 21 ahead of general elections.

The accountability court had suspended arrest warrants after he failed to appear before it despite summons.

A day earlier, Nawaz Sharif filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking protective bail in graft references relate to Avenefield and Al-Azizia steel mills.

The petition stated that the former three-time premier wanted to surrender before court to face cases registered against him. It pleaded the high court to approve protective bail for his appearance before it.

The PML-N leader would land in Islamabad via a special flight on October 21, it said. The former premier also asked court to restore his petitions, which were disposed of for not pursuing them, against sentences awarded to him in both cases.

Last week, Nawaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia where he performed Umrah along with his son and other party leaders. He also held key meetings with top Saudi officials.

The former PM would leave for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, this week. He will board the chartered flight to fly to Pakistan on October 21.

His party has arranged a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on Oct 21 where he would reveal his policy ahead of general elections in the country.