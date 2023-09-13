PRIME Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has lived up to his commitment about selection of right kind of people for running affairs of the state during the interim period as he inducted former senior bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad as Federal Minister, a shining example of the appointment made purely on merit and transparency. His appointment is widely being hailed with expectations that it would help improve efficiency and performance of the Federal Cabinet by virtue of the rich and varied experience that Fawad brings with him.

No doubt, Fawad’s name is being associated with former Prime Ministers Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as he served as their Principal Secretary but bureaucratic circles regard him as a man of principles and integrity. He earned the confidence and trust of the then Prime Ministers not just because of his loyalty and trustworthiness but mainly because of his sincere and visionary advice on issues of governance and administration. Together with some other distinguished bureaucrats like Ahad Cheema, Fawad was the brain behind some of the highly popular and people-friendly initiatives of the PML(N) Government. These fertile minds are, in fact, national assets and should be treated as such by successive governments but regrettably they were victimized because of political reasons and expediency. It is a matter of serious concern that instead of honouring such personalities for their meticulous services, Fawad was kept behind bars for eighteen months on cooked up charges, which could not be substantiated in the court of law. Leaving the bitter history behind, we hope his services would be utilized in the best possible manner as he has the potential and vision to help take the country out of the existing quagmire. His experience and ideas can be of great value in attracting foreign investment and moving towards the cherished goal of good governance.