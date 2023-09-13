IN a significant and visionary move, the caretaker Punjab government has unveiled the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay” programme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bridging the urban-rural divide and improving the lives of rural residents. This initiative not only promises to bring urban-style facilities to the countryside but also paves the way for sustainable development, particularly in the realm of waste management.

The “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay” programme seeks to revolutionize the lives of villagers by eliminating the need for arduous journeys to obtain vital documents such as birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates. This streamlined process will undoubtedly reduce the burden on rural residents and enhance their overall quality of life. Moreover, the establishment of an efficient chowkidari system and the formation of committees comprising villagers will empower local communities to take charge of their own development, ensuring that the program’s benefits are realized at the grassroots level. However, the success of this program should not be limited to immediate improvements in administrative services and basic amenities. It should also be seen as an opportunity to address one of the pressing challenges faced by rural areas: waste management. Sustainable waste management is an issue that affects both urban and rural areas. In our villages, waste disposal remains a significant concern, often leading to health hazards. Therefore, as the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay” programme takes root, it is essential to consider the integration of sustainable waste management practices into the broader development framework. To ensure the sustainability of waste management in rural areas, it is essential to invest in the necessary equipment, infrastructure, and community education. This includes providing villages with waste collection bins, establishing recycling centres, and conducting awareness campaigns to educate residents about the importance of proper waste disposal and recycling. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s vision for this program is commendable, and its success lies not only in its immediate goals but also in its ability to create a sustainable future for rural Punjab. It is also for the provincial government to look into the existing waste management systems of the urban centres as in some cities, they have also become non-functional and heaps of garbage can be seen on the roads.