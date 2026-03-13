A war without a map: Strategic quagmire unfolds

THE escalating confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran has shifted from a series of tactical skirmishes into a grinding war of attrition that defies traditional military logic.

As of March 2026, the conflict is increasingly defined not by the sophistication of Western technology, but by the brutal efficiency of Iranian asymmetry and a conspicuous lack of a clear exit strategy from Washington and Tel Aviv.

The most glaring vulnerability in the coalition campaign is the absence of a defined political or military endgame. US President Donald Trump has shifted between contradictory objectives — from threatening the destruction of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, to advocating a “Venezuela‑style” regime change, to demanding Iran’s unconditional surrender. These conflicting messages highlight a lack of clarity on what constitutes “victory,” and even Israeli leadership has struggled to articulate goals beyond degrading Iranian proxies. Without a clear post‑war vision, tactical gains risk becoming a prelude to a “forever war.” As Western leaders offer divergent objectives and flip between maximalist and ambiguous aims, the campaign lacks coherence and strategic purpose. With shifting goals, the US and Israel have entered a conflict where the “goalposts” change with every announcement, leaving commanders to fight impulsively rather than toward a defined political settlement.

Western military doctrine often prioritizes “decapitation”, the killing of top military leaders and the destruction of command centres. However, the current conflict has exposed the limitations of this approach. While Israel has successfully targeted several high-ranking Iranian officials, the Iranian state apparatus and its “Axis of Resistance” remain remarkably resilient. Striking military installations and eliminating personnel is not synonymous with winning. The Iranian system remains intact, continuing to project power against US assets and its regional allies. Winning a war requires breaking an enemy’s will and capacity to resist; so far, the decentralized command structure of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has ensured that the machine continues to function long after its individual parts are removed.

Iran has mastered the art of asymmetric warfare by avoiding direct air-to-air combat, where the US holds an undisputed advantage; instead deploying “swarm attacks” of low-cost, domestically produced drones. The arithmetic of this strategy is devastating for the West. An Iranian Shahed-136 drone costs between $20,000 and $50,000 to produce. To intercept it, the US often utilizes Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles, which carry a price tag of roughly $4 million per unit. This “cost-exchange ratio” is the heart of the asymmetry. When Iran launches hundreds of these drones, they aren’t just aiming for physical targets; they are aiming for the American treasury. By forcing the US to expend multi-million-dollar interceptors on cheap drones, Tehran is effectively exhausting Western stockpiles and forcing a conversation about the long-term viability of continued intervention.

While the kinetic war rages in the skies, the economic war is being won at sea. Iran has effectively turned the Strait of Hormuz into a strategic chokehold. Recent data suggests that maritime traffic through the Strait has collapsed by a staggering 94 percent. On average, only eight ships per day are successfully navigating the passage and almost none of them are oil tankers.The global energy implications are profound. As of recent information, approximately 1.056 million metric tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), loaded onto 13 separate vessels, sit stranded in the Persian Gulf. This blockade is not just a regional issue; it is a global inflationary pressure point. By holding the world’s energy supply hostage through the mere threat of presence and localized mining, Iran has gained a leverage point that no amount of precision bombing can easily neutralize.

In the arid landscape of the Middle East, water is more than a resource; it is the ultimate weapon. Gulf countries, many of which are allied with the US, rely on desalination plants for 85 to 90 percent of their drinking water. Should the conflict escalate to an all-out assault on these facilities, the result would be a humanitarian catastrophe. Iran understands that by merely holding these plants in its crosshairs, it can exert immense pressure on regional governments to withdraw their support for the US-Israeli campaign. It shifts the stakes from military dominance to basic biological survival.

Central to the West’s miscalculation is a failure to account for the depth of Persian nationalism. For millennia, the Iranian plateau has hosted empires that resisted every adversary, often at immense human cost. History warns: when Saddam Hussein waged an eight-year war, convinced he could capture Iran, he failed. Today, the “Pasdaran” regime has fused ideological survival with traditional Iranian patriotism. Iran’s identity as a Shia powerhouse also creates a theological and cultural barrier from the surrounding Sunni Arab world, fostering a “fortress mentality” that makes its population resistant to external pressure and regime-change narratives.

As the conflict drags on, a geopolitical shift is occurring: the Gulf is drifting from Washington. Monarchs who once enriched the Trump administration to influence U.S. policy now witness Iranian missile strikes, perceive U.S. abandonment at critical moments, and endure a war they never desired. Realizing Washington cannot fully protect their infrastructure from low-cost drone swarms has cooled relations, proving the U.S. is a reliable partner only to Israel. Gulf states increasingly seek an exit, fearing they will bear the highest cost in this war of attrition.

The US-Israel-Iran conflict demonstrates that military might does not equal strategic success. By leveraging cheap technology, exploiting geographic chokepoints and capitalizing on national resilience, Iran has turned a conventional mismatch into a strategic stalemate. Without a realistic political settlement, the path leads only to an exhausted West and a region scarred by a war no one knows how to finish.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

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