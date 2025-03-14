A flood of crimes against women

UNFORTUNATELY, like every year, International Women’s Day on March 8 passed with grand ceremonies, rallies and conferences held in the name of women’s rights protection.

Yet, the oppression of women continues unabated.

The tragedy is that the majority of women and girls suffer from Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which occurs worldwide and manifests in various ways depending on societal and cultural contexts.

These include forced marriages, rape, honour killings, domestic violence, abduction and the heinous act of genital mutilation (female genital mutilation).

According to a report, one in three women globally faces physical violence in their lifetime.

In Pakistan, women make up 52% of the population, yet they face horrific crimes such as abduction, gang rape, sexual violence, trafficking, honour killings, acid attacks, domestic violence and deaths from stove explosions, alongside workplace discrimination.

The Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (2017-2018) reports that 28% of women aged 15-49 experience physical violence, with 6% facing sexual violence.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Pakistan ranks 145th out of 146 countries for sexual violence, just above Afghanistan.

This highlights the pervasive gender inequality in the country, worsened by stigma, a patriarchal society, delayed justice and weak law enforcement.

The bitter truth is that the path from case registration to conviction is riddled with obstacles in Pakistan.

Therefore, the author aims to provide an analytical review, particularly regarding GBV, to highlight weaknesses in case registration, investigative processes and the judicial system.

In 2024, an average of 67 abductions, 19 rapes, 6 domestic violence incidents and 2 honour killings were reported daily.

Of 4,641 reported rape cases in Punjab, only 20 resulted in convictions, while Sindh and Balochistan recorded a zero conviction rate.

Last year, 53,339 sexual assault and rape cases were registered, with a 0.5% conviction rate and 24,493 abduction cases had a 0.1% conviction rate.

Additionally, a total of 2,238 domestic violence cases were registered, with a 1.3% conviction rate and six cases reported daily.

Punjab recorded the highest numbers: 225 honour killings, 4,641 rapes, 20,720 abductions, and 1,167 domestic violence incidents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported 134 honour killings, 258 rapes, 943 abductions, and 446 domestic violence cases, while Sindh saw 134 honour killings, 243 rapes, 2,645 abductions, and 375 domestic violence cases.

Balochistan had 32 honour killings, 21 rapes, 185 abductions, and 160 domestic violence cases.

Islamabad recorded 22 honour killings, 176 rapes, and 90 cases of abduction and domestic violence.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) reported that 90% of Pakistani women faced domestic violence during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Punjab led in honour killings with 225 cases, yet only two convictions occurred, yielding a 0.8% conviction rate.

KPK, Sindh, and Islamabad reported zero convictions, while Balochistan recorded just one case.

Across KP and Balochistan, 129 incidents were registered, with 28 under trial.

Sindh saw 134 cases, 96 under investigation, and 210 under trial.

For honour killings, the conviction rate in Punjab is 0.43%, while there have been no convictions in Balochistan or Sindh.

In KP, the rate is 0.39%, and in Islamabad, it stands at 3.98%.

In Punjab, 677 defendants were acquitted, 338 in Islamabad, and 4 in KP.

Additionally, 42 cases were withdrawn in Punjab.

The abduction rate in Pakistan is also higher than in other provinces, with 20,720 cases registered, of which 5,865 charges were filed.

There are 2,696 cases under investigation, 2,398 under trial, and 416 convictions.

A total of 786 cases were withdrawn, and many cases remain unresolved.

In KP, 943 cases were registered, with 920 charges filed, one conviction, eight acquittals and ten withdrawals.

Sindh saw 2,655 cases, 256 charges filed, 1,948 under investigation and 218 under trial, with no convictions or acquittals.

Balochistan recorded 185 cases, 143 charges, 136 trials, no convictions, 17 acquittals and one withdrawal.

Punjab had 20,720 cases, with only 16 convictions, yielding a 0.07% conviction rate.

KP, Sindh and Balochistan reported zero conviction rates.

These figures highlight the challenges in the judicial process and the urgent need for reforms to address gender-based violence and improve legal protections for women.

First and foremost, female police officers should be prioritized for recruitment (as their representation in the police force is less than 2%).

Immediate filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) should be ensured, and fast-track courts should be established to address delays in hearing GBV cases, so that victims can receive timely justice.

Special police units comprised of trained officers should be established in each district to provide accurate evidence to the courts for fair and timely judgments.

Digital platforms and secure hotlines should be set up to assist victims.

Legal assistance and psychological counselling should be provided free of charge to victims for immediate justice.

Out-of-court settlements in cases of sexual and domestic violence should be declared illegal.

Dear readers, you may remember the historical incident of the “Puppo Case,” which occurred during General Zia-ul-Haq’s regime when a child rape perpetrator was publicly hanged at Choburgi Chowk, with his body hanging from a pole for several days.

After this harrowing scene, no incidents of rape were reported for many years.

While the discussion on determining punishment for rape continued in the country following the gang rape of a woman on the motorway in Lahore in front of her children, it was to no avail!

Unfortunately, despite 78 years having passed, the implementation of Islamic laws has still not been achieved here.

There is a need to publicly hang those involved in heinous crimes against women to serve as a warning.

Because women seeking justice are waiting for the golden era of the Rightly Guided Caliphate.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan. ([email protected])