6,006 dengue patients visit FGPC hospital

Staff Reporter

Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital has provided free medical treatment to 6,006 confirmed dengue patients so far in prevailing disease season.

According to spokesman FGPC Dr Sharif Astori, as many as 10 patients were still admitted in the hospital and receiving medical treatment while many had been discharged on improving their health.

He said that so far nine dengue patients had lost their lives from the disease at the hospital.

He said that over 17,000 suspected dengue patients visited the hospital with disease like symptoms.