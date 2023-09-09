Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has said blasphemy of Holy Prophet peace be upon him and Holy Quran will not betolerated.

Also, he added, protection of minorities was included in the government priorities, and Islam teaches respect to all religions. During a press conference at Jamia Naeemia Lahore on Saturday, the caretaker minister said that without accepting the previous holy books, the faith of Muslims was not complete. “The blasphemy of Quran will not be tolerated. Even if there is blasphemy of verses on flags, it will not be allowed,” he said and added that “our flag is not complete without the white part, which represented the minorities”.

In response to a question, he said there would be no increase in last year’s Hajj expenses. He said the government was formulating a new Hajj policy. The minister said he wanted to take action for a better change in his ministry as well as society at large so that he was remembered in good words in history. He said the positive outcomes of the government actions were reaching people now. He said the caretaker prime minister was working with great dedication and vision. The federal minister for religious affairs raised a question that “if our Muslim brother belongs to another sect, why do we consider him an enemy? We all believe in Allah, Holy Prophet and Holy Book Quran”. He called ulema and Islamic scholars the crown of knowledge.

“Through them, we receive knowledge of Holy Quran,” he added. Speaking at the press conference, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi said implementation of the law could establish peace and security. No individual, group, or organisation was above the law, he made it clear. “Sectarian and political rivalry in various parts of Pakistan is extremely dangerous. The government should focus on this issue and find out a solution,” he added.

Moreover, Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed emphasised a close bond between different sects of Muslims, highlighting their unity as a source of strength for the nation. Speaking during his visit to the Markazi Jamiat Ahle-Hadith Centre at Ravi Road here on Friday, he voiced concern about certain forces attempting to tarnish Pakistans image. Aneeq Ahmed also underscored the strong connection between Muslims and the Christian community, citing shared values. He emphasised the significance of the white color on Pakistans flag, symbolising the importance of minorities in the country. He expressed optimism about the collective efforts to lead Pakistan towards a brighter future. Aneeq Ahmed shared his joy at visiting Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and engaging with the Sikh community, noting their happiness in Pakistan. He highlighted the potential for religious tourism to flourish in Pakistan, given its status as a peaceful nation. Aneeq Ahmed condemned the Jaranwala incident, affirming the entire nations united stance against such actions.

The minister acknowledged Pakistans economic challenges, but expressed determination to overcome them, aiming to uplift the spirit of people. He emphasised the promising future, citing ongoing policy formulation and concerted efforts for progress.