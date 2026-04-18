5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of Pakistan on Saturday morning.

The seismological centre said the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Koh Hindu Kush region and it occurred at a depth of 199 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The tremors were recorded in districts such as Swat, Hangu, North Waziristan, Chitral, Charsadda, Nowshera, Haripur, Malakand, Swabi, Khyber, Buner, and Shangla. Several provinces in Afghanistan also reported feeling the earthquake.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or significant property damage have been reported so far.

Earlier this month, strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale shook several parts of Pakistan, including Lahore and Islamabad, causing panic among residents in multiple cities.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 190 kilometres.

The tremors were widely felt in Islamabad and Peshawar, as well as across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Azad Kashmir.

Cities including Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Diamer, Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, and Hasan Abdal reported noticeable shaking. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tremors were also felt in Lower Dir, Kohat, Swat, Swabi, Shabqadar, and Parachinar.

As the quake struck, many residents rushed out of their homes and workplaces in fear, with some reciting prayers. The tremors lasted for several seconds, prompting concern across the affected regions.

Experts note that earthquakes originating in the Hindu Kush region are often felt across northern Pakistan due to the area’s seismic activity. Citizens are advised to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines in case of aftershocks.