In the mushrooming landscape of Gwadar, the pivotal gateway of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a remarkable transformation is underway as the city rapidly evolves into an international business hub. However, this meteoric rise in economic activity comes hand in hand with an escalating demand for electricity.

Recognising the critical need to address the increasing power requirements of the Makran/Gwadar region, with a focus on short-, medium-, and long-term scenarios, the government has laid out comprehensive plans to bolster the city’s energy infrastructure.

According to Gwadar Pro, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday released the power supply options for Makran/Gwadar from short to medium scenarios. As per NEPRA’s document, operational since 2003, 70 to 90 MW of electricity is imported from Iran on the existing 132 kV transmission line (T/Line) from Jackigoor to Mand (Gwadar).

An additional 100 MW electricity is imported from Iran via 51 kilometres of T/Line from the Polan area of Iran to the Pak-Iran border and the interim 132 kV supply link from the Pak-Iran border (Gabd) to Gwadar-Jiwani T/Line was completed in February 2023.­­