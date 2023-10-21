The 30th WALEE COAS Open Golf Championship, held at the iconic Rawalpindi Golf Club, has concluded leaving a lasting mark on the golfing community in Pakistan. This prestigious tournament brought together 607 golfers from golf clubs across the country, showcasing their talent and dedication in various categories.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of Lt Gen ShahidImtiaz, HI (M), President of Rawalpindi Golf Club and Commander of the 10 Corps. His presence added to the grandeur of the event.

The WALEE 30th COAS Open Golf Championship was made possible through the efforts of the WALEE Technologies team, the main sponsor of the Chief of Army Staff Open Golf 2023 Championship. AhsanTahir, CEO – WALEE Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting this remarkable event, stating, “We are proud to be part of an event that not only celebrates the spirit of competition but also promotes camaraderie and sportsmanship. Golf is a game that requires precision and focus, qualities that are integral to our mission at WALEE Technologies. Congratulations to all the participants and winners on their remarkable achievements.”

In the amateur category, the COAS Open Golf Championship was clinched by Mr. Muhammad Shuaib Khan from Gymkhana Golf Club, Lahore. His outstanding performance displayed the potential and dedication of amateur golfers across the country.

The professional category saw intense competition, with Mr. Muhammad Shabbir from Islamabad Golf Club emerging as the winner. His skill, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the sport earned him the top spot, making him a worthy champion.

Brig ZahidHussain, Secretary of Rawalpindi Golf Club, commended the participants and sponsors, saying, “This championship wouldn’t have been possible without the enthusiastic participation of golfers from all over Pakistan and the generous support of sponsors like WALEE Technologies. It’s heartening to see how golf continues to unite people and promote a sense of community.”

The 30th WALEE COAS Open Golf Championship not only celebrated golfing excellence but also contributed to the local community and the promotion of this cherished sport.