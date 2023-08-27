The district administration in Multan has sealed over 1600 commercial buildings and godowns over the presence of dengue larvae during current month. According to media reports, the crackdown was launched under the zero-tolerance policy against dengue larvae, which was announced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir.

The surveillance teams also arrested 102 violators of dengue SoP and registered 4000 cases. The health department has also issued warning notices to 13000 citizens and is conducting a special awareness campaign in markets and residential areas.

The focal person for dengue larvae, Dr Atta UlRehman, visited different tire shops and distributed awareness pamphlets. He urged the citizens to cooperate with the health department in controlling the spread of dengue by keeping their surroundings clean and free of mosquito breeding sites.

The district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the dengue SoP. It has also urged the citizens to report any suspected dengue cases to the health department immediately.