Adam Khan Wazir Wana

An important jirga of administrative officers and tribal elders from both districts was held to amicably resolve the Shakai Balapathar land dispute between South Waziristan Lower and Upper Waziristan, and a great progress has been made regarding the land dispute, both sides have agreed to resolve the Balabpathar land dispute peacefully through negotiations.

It should be noted that the Bala Pathar land dispute between the Spirkai and Nano Khel tribes has been going on for decades, in which dozens of tribes have been killed so far.

While two precious lives were lost in armed conflict between the two tribes a week ago. However, at that time, with the efforts of the local administration, police, leaders of political parties and tribal elders, the fronts were cleared of the armed men of both tribes and after which the way for negotiations has been paved.

In this regard, an important jirga was held between Nano Khel and Spirkai tribes, in which Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi from Lower Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Sarvekai Umar Khattab from Upper Waziristan, 7 elders of Darey Mehsud tribes and 7 elders of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe were present. On this occasion they started negotiations between the two nations, 10/10 lakh cash was deposited by both the tribes as a guarantee.