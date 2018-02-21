16 outlaws held

Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws from various area of the city and recovered 2.120 kilogram hashish, 180 cans of beer and 78 wine bottles from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that one of the CIA team including Inspector Muhammad Shaifque arrested four accused identified as Shafique for having 1100 gram hashish, Ali Rehman for having 180 cans of beer, Tariq Masish for possessing 50 wine bottles and Farhad for having one 30 bore pistol.

Station House Officers of Khana police station Inspector Liaqat Ali arrested Naseer for having 1020 gram hashish and Naeem Akhtar for having 30 bore pistol.

ASIs Adeel Shaukat and Irfan from Sabzi Mandi police station nabbed three thieves identified as Buland Iqbal, Mujeeb and Hikmat besides recovery of stolen items from them. Another accused Roz Din was arrested for having a stolen mobile phone.

ASI Muhammad Arshad from Aabpra police arrested Zeeshan Arif for having 222 bore rifle while Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa held Zakir Ali in possession of 30 bore pistol.

Sub-Inspector Fiaz Ahmed and ASI Muhammad Sadiq from Karachi Company police arrested Abbass Masih and Waqas Masih for having a total of 28 wine bottles. Sub-Inspector Yar Muhammad from Tarnol police nabbed Shoaib for having 30 bore pistol while ASI Shafqat Ullah arrested Roidad Khan for possessing 9 mm pistol.—APP

